Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Tariff pain

Trade tension drags down Sappi

08 May 2025 - 21:09
Pulp and paper producer Sappi saw its share price plunge as much as 14% on Thursday after the group released a scathing production update, with US tariffs and trade tension putting pressure on second-quarter earnings.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.