Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Sweet relief

Cocoa outlook improves

08 May 2025 - 21:12
Cocoa prices gained 3% on Thursday, reversing some of their year-to-date losses. The price of cocoa has had a roller-coaster ride since December, plunging 20%. It has since staged a full recovery on improving crop outlook.

