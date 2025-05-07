Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Jordan Toy from Legacy Family Wealth

07 May 2025 - 19:10
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID
Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Jordan Toy from Legacy Family Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SA’s financial markets ride the GNU wave
Markets
2.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Stumbling block
Markets
3.
WATCH: Technical analysis on Mr Price, The ...
Markets
4.
Dollar gains against Asian currencies amid ...
Markets
5.
Safe-haven demand pushes gold to two-week high
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.