Markets

LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers

07 May 2025 - 14:14
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, US. File photo: REUTERS/BRENDAN McDERMID
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, US. File photo: REUTERS/BRENDAN McDERMID

Grant Nader, senior portfolio manager at Benguela Global Fund Managers, joins Business Day TV to discuss this afternoon’s market performance.

Oil firmer as traders watch US-China trade talks

ING strategists say negotiations are likely to improve sentiment but ‘we’ll need to see progress on lowering tariffs to improve the demand outlook’
Markets
17 hours ago

US-China trade talks cast a shadow over gold

Optimism over potential US-China trade talks weakened demand for safe-haven assets
Markets
17 hours ago

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Ticking higher

Oil’s rise a blip in the downward trend
Markets
1 day ago

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Stumbling block

Doubt over Reit’s deal
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Protea Capital Management’s Jean Pierre Verster and Grant Nader of Benguela Global Fund Managers
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SA’s financial markets ride the GNU wave
Markets
2.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Stumbling block
Markets
3.
WATCH: Technical analysis on Mr Price, The ...
Markets
4.
Dollar gains against Asian currencies amid ...
Markets
5.
Safe-haven demand pushes gold to two-week high
Markets

Related Articles

Oil firmer as traders watch US-China trade talks

Markets

US-China trade talks cast a shadow over gold

Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Ticking higher

Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Stumbling block

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.