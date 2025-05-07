Sibanye-Stillwater saw its share price gain 5% on Wednesday as geopolitical uncertainty continues to fuel precious metal prices. The group enjoyed a flurry of buying last week after it hinted at closing unprofitable PGM shafts.
Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Changing gears
Sibanye surges as outlook brightens
Sibanye-Stillwater saw its share price gain 5% on Wednesday as geopolitical uncertainty continues to fuel precious metal prices. The group enjoyed a flurry of buying last week after it hinted at closing unprofitable PGM shafts.
Sale of Anglo’s steelmaking coal business gets fiery
Sibanye sends SOS to NPA over illegal mining
WATCH: Technical analysis on Impala Platinum, Northam Platinum and Sibanya-Stillwater
Sibanye enjoys best month since 2016
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.