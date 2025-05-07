Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Changing gears

Sibanye surges as outlook brightens

07 May 2025 - 22:14

Sibanye-Stillwater saw its share price gain 5% on Wednesday as geopolitical uncertainty continues to fuel precious metal prices. The group enjoyed a flurry of buying last week after it hinted at closing unprofitable PGM shafts.

