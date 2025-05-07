Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Getting its mojo back

Platinum sentiment accelerates

07 May 2025 - 22:15

Platinum prices slipped on Wednesday but are up about 10% since the start of the year. The switch to electric vehicles is slower than expected, with data suggesting that US auto tariffs are an insignificant threat to PGM demand.

