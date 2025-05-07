Platinum prices slipped on Wednesday but are up about 10% since the start of the year. The switch to electric vehicles is slower than expected, with data suggesting that US auto tariffs are an insignificant threat to PGM demand.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Getting its mojo back
Platinum sentiment accelerates
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.