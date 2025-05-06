Optimism over potential US-China trade talks weakened demand for safe-haven assets
The South African has thrown her hat in the ring to lead the African Development Bank
The FSCA is concerned about the lack of adequate disclosure by some banks of fees and their poor understanding by customers
Opening volleys for ANC elective 2027 conference mark start of unsettling period of factional jockeying
CEO Sylvia Mulinge says the company has had a ‘resilient start, navigating changes in the regulatory environment’
In its global outlook, the ratings agency expects the world economy to expand by just 1.9% in 2025 and 2.3% in 2026
It would be up to the company to make an announcement, the minister says
At least three people killed and 12 injured as Pakistan says a response is under way
Eighth-placed PSL side has quality players, making for a tricky encounter, Bafana Bafana striker says
Anderson replaces Gideon Jansen van Rensburg, who will be taking up the role of CEO of Motus SA Retail
Moxima Gama from The Money Hub takes a look at what the charts are telling her about Mr Price, The Foschini Group and Truworths.
TRADE OF THE WEEK
WATCH: Technical analysis on Mr Price, The Foschini Group and Truworths
Business Day TV speaks to Moxima Gama from The Money Hub
Moxima Gama from The Money Hub takes a look at what the charts are telling her about Mr Price, The Foschini Group and Truworths.
Mr Price, TFG and Capitec set to benefit from consumer driven growth
Online shopping gives TFG festive season sales bump
Retailers scramble to improve loyalty rewards
WATCH: Market Report
Safe-haven demand pushes gold to two-week high
