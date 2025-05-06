Optimism over potential US-China trade talks weakened demand for safe-haven assets
The South African has thrown her hat in the ring to lead the African Development Bank
The FSCA is concerned about the lack of adequate disclosure by some banks of fees and their poor understanding by customers
Opening volleys for ANC elective 2027 conference mark start of unsettling period of factional jockeying
CEO Sylvia Mulinge says the company has had a ‘resilient start, navigating changes in the regulatory environment’
In its global outlook, the ratings agency expects the world economy to expand by just 1.9% in 2025 and 2.3% in 2026
It would be up to the company to make an announcement, the minister says
At least three people killed and 12 injured as Pakistan says a response is under way
Eighth-placed PSL side has quality players, making for a tricky encounter, Bafana Bafana striker says
Anderson replaces Gideon Jansen van Rensburg, who will be taking up the role of CEO of Motus SA Retail
Odwa Magwentshu from Momentum Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Tuesday afternoon’s market performance.
LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV spoke to Odwa Magwentshu from Momentum Securities
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.