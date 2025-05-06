UK-based Reit Assura’s shares slumped 12% on Tuesday after it failed to meet the deadline for publishing scheme documents outlining its proposed offer from a US private equity consortium, casting doubt on the deal.
Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Stumbling block
UK-based Reit Assura’s shares slumped 12% on Tuesday after it failed to meet the deadline for publishing scheme documents outlining its proposed offer from a US private equity consortium, casting doubt on the deal.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.