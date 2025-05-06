Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Stumbling block

06 May 2025 - 22:20

UK-based Reit Assura’s shares slumped 12% on Tuesday after it failed to meet the deadline for publishing scheme documents outlining its proposed offer from a US private equity consortium, casting doubt on the deal.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SA’s financial markets ride the GNU wave
Markets
2.
Dollar gains against Asian currencies amid ...
Markets
3.
Oil rises after price drop spurs buying
Markets
4.
Safe-haven demand pushes gold to two-week high
Markets
5.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: The rot deepens
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.