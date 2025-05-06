Brent crude oil gained almost 3.3% a barrel on Tuesday, in a break from its downward trend thisyear. The price of oil has dropped about 17.35%since end-December on Chinese demand fearsand geopolitical uncertainty.
06 May 2025 - 22:19
Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Ticking higher
Brent crude oil gained almost 3.3% a barrel on Tuesday, in a break from its downward trend thisyear. The price of oil has dropped about 17.35%since end-December on Chinese demand fearsand geopolitical uncertainty.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.