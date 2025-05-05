Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth

05 May 2025 - 19:10
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, US. File photo: REUTERS/BRENDAN McDERMID
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, US. File photo: REUTERS/BRENDAN McDERMID

Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market performance.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Weaker dollar fuels gold as traders await Fed ...
Markets
2.
Oil gains as China opens door for trade talks ...
Markets
3.
Rand finds footing as political and fiscal ...
Markets
4.
Gold lifts after slipping to two-week low
Markets
5.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: A dark day for coal
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.