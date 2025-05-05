Metal is firmer ahead of policy decision from Federal Reserve that is likely to provide more clarity on US trade policy
Tuesday, May 6 2025
State-owned entity says the brownfield development will be at the Maydon Wharf precinct
Latest court action comes after the challenges to the VAT increase and a number of other laws
Plan to offer low-cost devices for as little as R99 to more than 1.2-million MTN prepaid customers
Business Day TV speaks to Jameel Ahmad, chief analyst at GTC Dubai
The midstream challenge revolves around who pays, who invests and who takes the risks
Humanitarian agencies condemn Israel’s new aid plans as IDF prepares to call up reservists by the thousands
Smooching a stripper on coke in a nightclub can land an athlete in a world of trouble
SA could lead the continent if it can navigate the powerful, opposing forces in this moral medical minefield
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
Oil falls as Opec+ targets output hikes
Weaker dollar fuels gold as traders await Fed rate decision
Rand finds footing as political and fiscal clarity calms investor nerves
Asian stocks rise on signs of easing China-US trade tension
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Oil falls as Opec+ targets output hikes
Weaker dollar fuels gold as traders await Fed rate decision
Rand finds footing as political and fiscal clarity calms investor nerves
Asian stocks rise on signs of easing China-US trade tension
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.