After losing more than 30% of its value three weeks after a warning by the company over a dispute that could cost it R2bn in core earnings, Aspen was once again the worst performer on Monday, shedding a further 4% of its value.
05 May 2025 - 19:17
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: The rot deepens
