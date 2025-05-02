Rand finds footing as political and fiscal clarity calms investor nerves
But economists warn the currency is not out of the woods yet
02 May 2025 - 11:05
The rand has clawed back recent losses and is now trading comfortably below the R19/$ mark, buoyed by stabilising political dynamics within the government of national unity (GNU) and a retreat in the dollar, economists have said.
The currency was trading at about R18.45 to the dollar on Friday morning — a significant recovery from the R19.93/$ peak recorded last month amid political turmoil surrounding budget talks. The third version of the budget will be tabled on May 21...
