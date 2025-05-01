Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: A dark day for coal

01 May 2025 - 16:07
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

A cut in Glencore’s thermal coal production guidance on Wednesday saw its share price tumble more than 8%, making it the worst performer on the JSE on the day. Anglo American followed its larger rival weaker with the industrial metals and mining index falling the most in a month. 

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Oil on track for biggest monthly fall in three ...
Markets
2.
Gold slips as traders lose their appetite for ...
Markets
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: China seizes on retreating dollar ...
Markets
4.
Oil weaker amid economic concerns
Markets
5.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Three on the trot
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.