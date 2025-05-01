While US President Donald Trump’s trade policies have seen US stocks lose ground in recent weeks, money is flowing into alternate markets with Germany’s Dax 30 among the biggest beneficiaries, up almost 13% so far this year.
01 May 2025 - 19:40
Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Prost!
While US President Donald Trump’s trade policies have seen US stocks lose ground in recent weeks, money is flowing into alternate markets with Germany’s Dax 30 among the biggest beneficiaries, up almost 13% so far this year.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.