Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Three on the trot

29 April 2025 - 18:36
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

As tension between members of SA’s government of national unity calms following the reversal of the VAT increase, the JSE has been given a boost, with the all share index gaining for the past three days.

JSE all share index for the past 10 trading days. Graphic: RUBY-GAY MARTIN
JSE all share index for the past 10 trading days. Graphic: RUBY-GAY MARTIN

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Euro in vogue

Euro/dollar for the past 10 trading days
Markets
3 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: China seizes on retreating dollar to push for global yuan

Dollar’s dominance uncontested though Trump’s trade war offers China an important opportunity as it shores up trade with other countries
Markets
4 hours ago

Oil weaker amid economic concerns

Investors lower their demand growth expectations due to US-Chine trade war
Markets
14 hours ago

Gold slips as tariff worries ease

Investors are waiting for US economic data to assess the Fed’s policy path
Markets
14 hours ago

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Raise your glass

AB InBev share price for the past 10 trading days
Markets
1 day ago

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Balance is key to a resilient portfolio

JSE top 40 index for the past 10 trading days
Markets
1 day ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Investors reassess the allure of ‘brand USA’ after 100 days under Trump

Pullback from US assets seen as temporary by some due to its market size and economic strength
World
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Oil weaker amid economic concerns
Markets
2.
Gold slips as tariff worries ease
Markets
3.
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Raise your glass
Markets
4.
Gold falls as easing US-China tensions curb ...
Markets
5.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Balance is key to a resilient ...
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Euro in vogue

Markets

NEWS ANALYSIS: China seizes on retreating dollar to push for global yuan

Markets

Oil weaker amid economic concerns

Markets

Gold slips as tariff worries ease

Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Raise your glass

Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Balance is key to a resilient portfolio

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.