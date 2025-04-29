British energy giant’s shares have lagged peers since its foray into renewables under previous CEO Bernard Looney
Bold and decisive action is required to to foster a robust domestic manufacturing base
Mohomed Manjoo was a clerk at the hospital where the late ANC leader was admitted after he was found injured on a railway line
GNU parties set for another bruising battle as ‘there will have to be a spending review’
Marais has been interim CFO since December and has more than 25 years of experience in financial management within the group
Chinese ambassador says countries need to strengthen bilateral trade, economic co-operation
SA’s public policy must reflect its reality, not parrot the WHO, ape China, or bow to US health tyrants
Trump moved to fire Biden labour board appointees Harris and Wilcox sets off wider challenge
Proteas Women fall to a 15-run defeat in their first match of the ODI Tri-Series against India in Colombo
The question to ask after the US president’s first 100 days is: Who will blink – Xi or Trump?
As uncertainty over global trade continues due to US President Donald Trump’s policies, the euro has been creeping up steadily, with its gains for the year to date now exceeding 10% on the greenback.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Euro in vogue
