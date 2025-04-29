Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Euro in vogue

29 April 2025 - 18:33
As uncertainty over global trade continues due to US President Donald Trump’s policies, the euro has been creeping up steadily, with its gains for the year to date now exceeding 10% on the greenback.

Euro/dollar for the past 10 trading days. Graphic: RUBY-GAY MARTIN
Euro/dollar for the past 10 trading days. Graphic: RUBY-GAY MARTIN
