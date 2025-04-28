Markets

STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Raise your glass

28 April 2025 - 17:33
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

During times of economic hardship, defensive stocks can go a long way to holding down the fort. Alcoholic beverage producer AB InBev is a perfect example with a gain of more than 30% this year, while the JSE all share is up just 7.8%

AB InBev share price for the past 10 trading days. Graphic: RUBY GAY MARTIN
AB InBev share price for the past 10 trading days. Graphic: RUBY GAY MARTIN
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gold falls as easing US-China tensions curb ...
Markets
2.
Oil edges up despite murky economic outlook, ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
4.
Asia stocks inch up, dollar wary amid US trade ...
Markets
5.
Gold recovers despite possible US-China trade deal
Markets

Related Articles

Remgro ‘shocked’ at Heineken’s market share own goals

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Would you take a four-pack of wine to a braai?

News & Fox

Beer lovers say bigger is better, prompting SAB to switch to larger cans

Business

SAB boss says linking excise hikes to inflation can unlock investment

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Battle lines drawn as state plans to hike tax on booze

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.