During times of economic hardship, defensive stocks can go a long way to holding down the fort. Alcoholic beverage producer AB InBev is a perfect example with a gain of more than 30% this year, while the JSE all share is up just 7.8%
AB InBev share price for the past 10 trading days. Graphic: RUBY GAY MARTIN
STOCK HIGHLIGHT: Raise your glass
