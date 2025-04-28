While staggering falls from the likes of Aspen, Sasol, Mr Price, Glencore and Bidvest have weighed on the index, the JSE top 40 is up more than 10% this year, with gold stocks, technology counters and mobile operators doing much of the heavy lifting.
JSE top 40 index for the past 10 trading days. Graphic: RUBY-GAY MARTIN
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Balance is key to a resilient portfolio
JSE top 40 index for the past 10 trading days
