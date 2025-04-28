Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Balance is key to a resilient portfolio

JSE top 40 index for the past 10 trading days

28 April 2025 - 17:31
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

While staggering falls from the likes of Aspen, Sasol, Mr Price, Glencore and Bidvest have weighed on the index, the JSE top 40 is up more than 10% this year, with gold stocks, technology counters and mobile operators doing much of the heavy lifting.

JSE top 40 index for the past 10 trading days. Graphic: RUBY-GAY MARTIN
JSE top 40 index for the past 10 trading days. Graphic: RUBY-GAY MARTIN
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gold falls as easing US-China tensions curb ...
Markets
2.
Oil edges up despite murky economic outlook, ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
4.
Asia stocks inch up, dollar wary amid US trade ...
Markets
5.
Gold recovers despite possible US-China trade deal
Markets

Related Articles

High yield, hard currency: how to go global with the JSE

Money & Investing

JSE suffers R1-trillion rout on Trump tariffs and GNU fears

Markets

JSE top 40 has best quarter in more than two years as gold rally continues

Markets

What the PIC’s been up to

Money & Investing

Standard Bank closes in on most valuable African bank spot

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.