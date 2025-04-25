Nitrogen Fund Managers and Kearabilwe Nonyana from Scope Prime Africa
While a thorough review of government spending is on the cards, finding the billions SA needs is a tough call
VAT transactions which were charged at 15.5% must be reported in field 12 (for output tax) and field 18 (for input tax) of the VAT return, says the commissioner
Business Day TV speaks to Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for the minister of international relations & co-operation
The bank has been fined R10m, in part for not doing due diligence on politically exposed individuals
Business Day TV speaks to Azar Jammine, chief economist at Econometrix
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Greg Smith, CEO of Dis-Chem Life
The two countries’ foreign ministers are expected to sign at a ceremony with US secretary of state Marco Rubio
Athlete Sallie Baisley helps raise funds for Shattering Shackles in battle against human trafficking
We will never know how many previous winners owe their success to voting simply based on ‘vibes’
Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Kearabilwe Nonyana from Scope Prime Africa answer stock related questions and discuss the week’s major market moves.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Business Day TV spoke to Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Kearabilwe Nonyana from Scope Prime Africa
Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Kearabilwe Nonyana from Scope Prime Africa answer stock related questions and discuss the week’s major market moves.
