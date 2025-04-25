Markets

Gold slips as China considers suspending some tariffs

Safe-haven demand wanes amid slight de-escalation in US-China trade tension

25 April 2025 - 07:23
by Anmol Choubey
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Bengaluru — Gold prices declined on Friday as China mulls suspending tariffs on certain US imports, denting the metal’s safe-haven appeal.

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $3,322.36/oz by 4.21am GMT. US gold futures shed 0.5% to $3,332.90.

“The partial rollback of tariffs on some imports from China may be perceived as a positive step towards further de-escalation in US-China trade tensions, which exert modest downward pressure on safe-haven assets like gold,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

China may exempt some US imports from its 125% tariffs and is asking businesses to identify goods that could be eligible in the biggest sign yet that Beijing is anxious about the trade war’s economic fallout.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump asserted that trade talks with China were under way, pushing back against Chinese claims that no discussions had taken place to ease the trade war.

A spokesperson for China’s commerce ministry said that if the US “truly” wanted to resolve the dispute, it should lift all unilateral tariff measures against China.

Non-yielding bullion, often viewed as a safeguard against global instability and which thrives in low interest rate environments, has surged more than $700 this year, scaling multiple record peaks. It reached $3,500.05 on Tuesday.

“Over the longer term, structural tailwind remains intact, with further room for reserve diversification among emerging markets as they gradually align with the reserve composition of advanced economies,” Rong said.

Fed officials indicated they saw no urgency in revising the monetary policy as they sought more information to determine how the Trump administration’s tariffs were affecting the economy.

On the geopolitical front, Trump rebuked Russian President Vladimir Putin after a Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, the biggest this year, resulted in at least 12 deaths.

Spot silver fell 0.3% to $33.46/oz, platinum dropped 0.5% at $966.34 and palladium fell 1.2% to $942.20. 

Reuters

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Markets
12 hours ago

Asian shares are mixed as traders mull Trump’s U-turns

Investors try to sift through the noise from the Trump administration and its fickle stance on tariffs and the Fed’s leadership
Markets
23 hours ago

Gold recovers despite possible US-China trade deal

US treasury secretary says high tariffs between the countries are unsustainable and must be reduced before talks can proceed
Markets
23 hours ago

Oil steady on potential Opec+ output increase

Investors weigh potential Opec+ increase against conflicting tariff signals from the White House and US-Iran nuclear talks
Markets
23 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Donald Trump U-turn prompts relief rally in stocks
Markets
2.
S&P 500 rallies as Powell and China tariff ...
Markets
3.
Gold recovers despite possible US-China trade deal
Markets
4.
Oil steady on potential Opec+ output increase
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.