Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital

24 April 2025 - 19:38
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Anthea Gardner, managing partner at Cartesian Capital, joins Business Day TV for a look at the JSE’s market movers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Donald Trump U-turn prompts relief rally in stocks
Markets
2.
S&P 500 rallies as Powell and China tariff ...
Markets
3.
Gold recovers despite possible US-China trade deal
Markets
4.
Oil steady on potential Opec+ output increase
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.