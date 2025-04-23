Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Andrew Padoa from Sasfin Wealth

23 April 2025 - 18:36
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, on April 23 2025. Picture: REUTERS
Andrew Padoa from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

S&P 500 rallies as Powell and China tariff tensions ease

Relief rally after Wall Street Journal reports US tariffs on China could come down and Trump walks back on Powell comments
18 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Kyle Burgess from Nedbank Private Wealth
20 hours ago

Donald Trump U-turn prompts relief rally in stocks

The dollar jumped sharply across the board after Trump walked back the threats to dismiss Fed Chair Jerome Powell
1 day ago

Oil slides nearly 3% on possible Opec output hike

There have been tensions among cartel members over compliance with production quotas
1 day ago

Gold slips after Trump backs down from threat to fire Fed chief

Bullion’s safe-haven appeal fades as US president reconsiders threats to dismiss Jerome Powell
1 day ago
