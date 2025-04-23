S&P 500 rallies as Powell and China tariff tensions ease

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent says tensions between the US and China over trade may soon ease. Picture: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ
New York — Wall Street’s main indices rallied on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 touching a two-week high on hopes of a de-escalation in the US-China trade war and as President Donald Trump scaled back his threats to fire Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.
The Trump administration would look at lowering tariffs on imported Chinese goods pending talks with Beijing, Reuters reported. That followed a Wall Street Journal report citing a senior White House official as saying that US tariffs on China were likely to come down to between about 50% and 60%.
Trump said on Tuesday that a trade deal with China could “substantially” cut tariffs. The prospect of negotiations between Washington and Beijing, locked in a tit-for-tat tariff war, lifted market sentiment.
Stocks extended gains after the Journal report, building on early momentum after Trump said he had “no intention” of firing Powell, walking back on his comment that the Fed chair’s termination could not come “fast enough”.
Trump’s criticism of Powell had fuelled concerns about the central bank’s autonomy, leading to sharp losses in US assets, including stocks and the dollar, earlier in the week.
“There seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel here in terms of the trade war, investors are beginning to feel more confident that perhaps the worst of the trade rhetoric is over and are beginning to focus on some of the fundamentals, like the earnings,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities.
Among key earnings, Tesla leapt nearly 8%. The EV-maker reported better-than-expected profit for its core auto business. CEO Elon Musk said he would step back from his involvement in the Trump administration to focus on running his numerous companies.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1,082.18 points, or 2.76%, to 40,269.16, the S&P 500 gained 172.17 points, or 3.26%, to 5,459.49, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 691.40 points, or 4.24%, to 16,991.82.
The consumer discretionary and information technology stocks led broad-based gains, up 5.2% and 4.6%, respectively, helping the tech-heavy Nasdaq largely outperform peers.
The CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street’s fear gauge, touched its lowest since April 3.
The apparent softening on China tariffs was a welcome sign for markets battered by Trump’s erratic trade policies.
The S&P 500 has dropped more than 11% from its February record high. However, it jumped nearly 6% over the past two sessions.
The soothing signals from Washington boosted the US treasury market. The 10-year treasury term premium, a measure of the compensation investors demand for the risk of holding long-dated US government debt, rose to 0.84 basis points on Monday, its highest level since 2014, according to the latest available data by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Benchmark 10-year treasury yields were last at 4.321%, down about eight basis points from Tuesday. Two-year yields were higher on the day, at 3.82% from 3.788% on Tuesday.
Later on Wednesday, the Treasury will sell $70bn in five-year notes. The auction will be closely watched by investors as a sign of investor appetite for US government debt after a soft two-year note auction on Tuesday.
However, given the continued uncertainty, some market participants remain sceptical of the recent rally.
“Unless the president or the administration comes out with consistent statements — and by consistent, I mean by more than (a) 24-hour news cycle — this is a temporary rally,” said Peter Andersen, founder, Andersen Capital Management.
Boeing gained 7.2% after reporting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss.
A survey from S&P Global on Wednesday showed US business activity slowed to a 16-month low in April and prices charged for goods and services soared amid tariff uncertainty.
S&P 500 rallies as Powell and China tariff tensions ease
Relief rally after Wall Street Journal reports US tariffs on China could come down and Trump walks back on Powell comments
New York — Wall Street’s main indices rallied on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 touching a two-week high on hopes of a de-escalation in the US-China trade war and as President Donald Trump scaled back his threats to fire Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.
The Trump administration would look at lowering tariffs on imported Chinese goods pending talks with Beijing, Reuters reported. That followed a Wall Street Journal report citing a senior White House official as saying that US tariffs on China were likely to come down to between about 50% and 60%.
Trump said on Tuesday that a trade deal with China could “substantially” cut tariffs. The prospect of negotiations between Washington and Beijing, locked in a tit-for-tat tariff war, lifted market sentiment.
Stocks extended gains after the Journal report, building on early momentum after Trump said he had “no intention” of firing Powell, walking back on his comment that the Fed chair’s termination could not come “fast enough”.
Trump’s criticism of Powell had fuelled concerns about the central bank’s autonomy, leading to sharp losses in US assets, including stocks and the dollar, earlier in the week.
“There seems to be some light at the end of the tunnel here in terms of the trade war, investors are beginning to feel more confident that perhaps the worst of the trade rhetoric is over and are beginning to focus on some of the fundamentals, like the earnings,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities.
Among key earnings, Tesla leapt nearly 8%. The EV-maker reported better-than-expected profit for its core auto business. CEO Elon Musk said he would step back from his involvement in the Trump administration to focus on running his numerous companies.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1,082.18 points, or 2.76%, to 40,269.16, the S&P 500 gained 172.17 points, or 3.26%, to 5,459.49, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 691.40 points, or 4.24%, to 16,991.82.
The consumer discretionary and information technology stocks led broad-based gains, up 5.2% and 4.6%, respectively, helping the tech-heavy Nasdaq largely outperform peers.
The CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street’s fear gauge, touched its lowest since April 3.
Donald Trump U-turn prompts relief rally in stocks
The apparent softening on China tariffs was a welcome sign for markets battered by Trump’s erratic trade policies.
The S&P 500 has dropped more than 11% from its February record high. However, it jumped nearly 6% over the past two sessions.
The soothing signals from Washington boosted the US treasury market. The 10-year treasury term premium, a measure of the compensation investors demand for the risk of holding long-dated US government debt, rose to 0.84 basis points on Monday, its highest level since 2014, according to the latest available data by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Benchmark 10-year treasury yields were last at 4.321%, down about eight basis points from Tuesday. Two-year yields were higher on the day, at 3.82% from 3.788% on Tuesday.
Later on Wednesday, the Treasury will sell $70bn in five-year notes. The auction will be closely watched by investors as a sign of investor appetite for US government debt after a soft two-year note auction on Tuesday.
However, given the continued uncertainty, some market participants remain sceptical of the recent rally.
“Unless the president or the administration comes out with consistent statements — and by consistent, I mean by more than (a) 24-hour news cycle — this is a temporary rally,” said Peter Andersen, founder, Andersen Capital Management.
Boeing gained 7.2% after reporting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss.
A survey from S&P Global on Wednesday showed US business activity slowed to a 16-month low in April and prices charged for goods and services soared amid tariff uncertainty.
Reuters
JOHN DLUDLU: Americans can curb Trump’s destructive economic policies
MAMOKETE LIJANE: US monetary crisis could have knock-on effect on all countries
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: The money game
CORNELIUS COETZEE: Tapping into the trading opportunities that sit right on our doorstep
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
IMF slashes SA growth forecast to 1%
IMF warns SA debt on course for 88% of GDP
IMF slashes emerging market outlook amid funding squeeze
Worried IMF members to puzzle out effects of global trade reboot
Tariff deal talks to dominate IMF-World Bank meetings this week
Bessent sees ‘de-escalation’ of US and China trade tensions
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.