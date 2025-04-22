Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore

22 April 2025 - 20:21
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN
Viv Govender, wealth specialist at Rand Swiss, joins Business Day TV to discuss today’s action on the JSE.

