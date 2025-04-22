Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Mcebisi Jonas’ appointment highlights the private sector’s role in shaping international trade
ANC president-general assassinated along with several other leaders fighting for freedom, Radebe says
The parties’ court case to block the VAT hike from kicking in on May 1 is being argued in the Western Cape High Court
FSCA says advert implied product on offer was an investment when, in fact, it was a credit facility
Retired judge and tax expert says money could easily be found elsewhere in Treasury’s R2-trillion budget
As more people commute, fuel spending has surged, says SpendTrend25 report
Russia may relinquish claims to areas of four partly occupied Ukrainian regions that remain under Kyiv’s control
For the first time, the 50m breaststroke will be part of the Olympics in 2028 and SA’s swimming sprint star is fired up
Audi drops four rings logo and Volkswagen showcases five new models and driving system in Shanghai
Caroline Cremen, portfolio manager at Adviceworx, joins Business Day TV for a discussion about this afternoon's market performance.
LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
Caroline Cremen, portfolio manager at Adviceworx, joins Business Day TV for a discussion about this afternoon’s market performance.
Gold breaches $3,500 after Donald Trump’s attack on Jerome Powell
NEWS ANALYSIS: Investors fear Trump’s removal of Powell will spur inflation
Chinese investors step up in patriotic bid for stocks
