Markets

LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx

22 April 2025 - 14:45
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Caroline Cremen, portfolio manager at Adviceworx, joins Business Day TV for a discussion  about this afternoon’s market performance.

Gold breaches $3,500 after Donald Trump’s attack on Jerome Powell

The US president’s criticism of the Federal Reserve chair unnerves investors and increases demand for the safe-haven asset
Markets
7 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Investors fear Trump’s removal of Powell will spur inflation

The move could bruise the dollar and send bond yields higher, say market participants
Markets
7 hours ago

Chinese investors step up in patriotic bid for stocks

Investors say goal is to help country, not make money amid US trade war
Markets
8 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Q&A: PGM miners remain under pressure amid ...
Markets
2.
Gold breaches $3,500 after Donald Trump’s attack ...
Markets
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Investors fear Trump’s removal of ...
Markets
4.
US stocks and dollar sink after Trump criticises ...
Markets
5.
Gold prices hit new record on dollar weakness and ...
Markets

Related Articles

Gold breaches $3,500 after Donald Trump’s attack on Jerome Powell

Markets

NEWS ANALYSIS: Investors fear Trump’s removal of Powell will spur inflation

Markets

Chinese investors step up in patriotic bid for stocks

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.