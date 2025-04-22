Gold maintains rally as traders mull Trump’s attacks on Fed chief

Bengaluru — Gold prices extended their record rally on Tuesday, as concern over US President Donald Trump’s criticism of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell dampened risk sentiment and drove investors towards safe-haven bullion.
Spot gold was up 1.7% at $3,482.26/oz by 4.34am GMT, after touching a record high of $3,494.66/oz earlier in the session.
US gold futures firmed 2% to $3,492.60.
“Investors have been giving a wide berth to US assets amid tariff worries and Trump-Powell dramas, which has kept gold in prime position to capitalise on the dollar’s woes,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.
Trump reiterated his call for an immediate reduction in interest rates on Monday, warning that the US economy could face a slowdown, while criticising Powell’s stance to keep rates unchanged until clarity on the inflation impact of Trump’s tariff plans.
Asian stock markets struggled to maintain stability following a rapid sell-off of US assets that weakened Wall Street and the dollar.
On Monday, China accused Washington of abusing tariffs and warned countries against striking a broader economic deal with the US at its expense.
“There remains a chance of a pullback given the rapid rate of gains on display so far this month. But there is reason to believe that buyers will be keen on gold should a pullback occur given that high economic uncertainty remains a prevailing market theme,” Waterer said.
Gold, viewed as a safe-haven asset amid economic uncertainties, surpassed the $3,300 mark last Wednesday and continued its upward trajectory, crossing $3,400 on Monday.
However, gold’s relative strength index (RSI) stands at 79, indicating that the metal is overbought.
Markets are eagerly anticipating speeches from several Fed officials later this week, hoping for insights into future monetary policy amid concerns about central bank's independence.
Spot silver rose 0.5% to $32.86/oz, platinum gained 0.9% to $969.95, while palladium was up 2% at $946.17.
Gold maintains rally as traders mull Trump’s attacks on Fed chief
Traders seek safety amid tariff turmoil and Trump-Powell drama
Bengaluru — Gold prices extended their record rally on Tuesday, as concern over US President Donald Trump’s criticism of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell dampened risk sentiment and drove investors towards safe-haven bullion.
Spot gold was up 1.7% at $3,482.26/oz by 4.34am GMT, after touching a record high of $3,494.66/oz earlier in the session.
US gold futures firmed 2% to $3,492.60.
“Investors have been giving a wide berth to US assets amid tariff worries and Trump-Powell dramas, which has kept gold in prime position to capitalise on the dollar’s woes,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.
Trump reiterated his call for an immediate reduction in interest rates on Monday, warning that the US economy could face a slowdown, while criticising Powell’s stance to keep rates unchanged until clarity on the inflation impact of Trump’s tariff plans.
Asian stock markets struggled to maintain stability following a rapid sell-off of US assets that weakened Wall Street and the dollar.
On Monday, China accused Washington of abusing tariffs and warned countries against striking a broader economic deal with the US at its expense.
“There remains a chance of a pullback given the rapid rate of gains on display so far this month. But there is reason to believe that buyers will be keen on gold should a pullback occur given that high economic uncertainty remains a prevailing market theme,” Waterer said.
Gold, viewed as a safe-haven asset amid economic uncertainties, surpassed the $3,300 mark last Wednesday and continued its upward trajectory, crossing $3,400 on Monday.
However, gold’s relative strength index (RSI) stands at 79, indicating that the metal is overbought.
Markets are eagerly anticipating speeches from several Fed officials later this week, hoping for insights into future monetary policy amid concerns about central bank's independence.
Spot silver rose 0.5% to $32.86/oz, platinum gained 0.9% to $969.95, while palladium was up 2% at $946.17.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.