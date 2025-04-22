Markets

Gold breaches $3,500 after Donald Trump’s attack on Jerome Powell

The US president’s criticism of the Federal Reserve chair unnerves investors and increases demand for the safe-haven asset

22 April 2025 - 14:11
by Rahul Paswan
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. Picture: REUTERS/NATHAN HOWARD
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell. Picture: REUTERS/NATHAN HOWARD

Bengaluru — Gold prices briefly broke above $3,500/oz to record high on Tuesday, after US President Donald Trump criticised Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, rattling investors and increasing demand for the safe-haven asset.

Spot gold was up about 1% at $3,457.12/oz by 1025 GMT, after earlier rising as far as $3,500.05. US gold futures gained 1.3% to $3,469.50.

“The latest leg of the rally was triggered by President Donald Trump’s public attack on Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell,” said Alexander Zumpfe, a precious metals trader at Heraeus Metals Germany.

“As political uncertainty and monetary policy concerns persist, gold is likely to remain well supported. Key technical support levels are now seen at $3,450 and $3,400, while the next psychological target on the upside is $3,600/oz,” Zumpfe said.

Trump’s increasingly vocal attacks on Powell for not cutting interest rates saw Wall Street share indices fall about 2.4% on Monday and the dollar hit three-year lows. A weaker US currency makes dollar-priced bullion less expensive for buyers overseas.

“It is also interesting that normally when equities hit the skids the way the US markets did yesterday, gold would come down under distressed liquidation. This time that has not happened,” said StoneX analyst Rhona O’Connell.

Prices of gold, traditionally seen as a safe-haven asset amid economic and geopolitical uncertainty, have risen by nearly a third so far this year.

Traders will look to speeches by several Fed officials later this week, hoping for insights into future monetary policy amid the concerns about the central bank's independence.

Spot silver was steady at $32.68/oz, platinum gained 1% to $971.40, and palladium jumped 1.8% to $944.27.

Reuters

US stocks and dollar sink after Trump criticises Fed chair again
Markets
1 day ago

Dollar index falls to three-year low as Trump renews attack on Powell
Markets
1 day ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Investors fear Trump’s removal of Powell will spur inflation

The move could bruise the dollar and send bond yields higher, say market participants
Markets
19 hours ago

Roche to invest $50bn in US to avoid Donald Trump’s tariffs

The Swiss pharma giant will create more than 12,000 jobs including nearly 6,500 in construction and 1,000 at new and expanded facilities
Companies
1 day ago

Second Boeing jet returns from China, tracker shows

The 737 MAX 8 landed in the US territory of Guam on Monday, after leaving a completion centre near Shanghai
Companies
1 day ago

China warns countries against striking trade deals with US at its expense

US tariff policies have rattled financial markets as investors fear a severe disruption in world trade could tip the global economy into recession
World
1 day ago
