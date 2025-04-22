Chinese investors step up in patriotic bid for stocks

An electronic board shows Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indices as people walk on a pedestrian bridge at the Lujiazui financial district. Picture: Go Nakamura
Shanghai/Singapore — Cao Mingjie had never traded stocks before Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day”.
The home designer from China's southern Guangdong province changed his mind after April 2, when the US president announced “reciprocal tariffs”, intensifying a trade war with his country.
Keen to show solidarity with Beijing, Cao decided he would invest 2,000 yuan ($274) in the local stock market every month.
“The goal isn’t to make money. It’s about contributing to my country,” said Cao. He said he opened trading accounts after the higher tariffs hit Chinese stocks. In this trade war, “every individual should stand by the country until the end”.
Like Cao, many retail investors are joining the state-backed “national team” to defend the stock market — another battlefield in the broadening Sino-US conflict, traders and brokers say. Buying has been focused on sectors set to benefit from China’s national agenda, such as defence, consumer and semiconductors.
The patriotic fervour is unusual in small investors, notorious for their casino mentality, and a welcome change for authorities seeking to counter the panic caused by the trade war and stabilise capital markets.
Retail inflows
Since the rout on April 4, China’s share markets have received 45-billion yuan in net retail inflows, data from financial information provider Datayes shows. That compares with six straight sessions of outflows totalling 91.8-billion yuan ahead of Trump’s “Liberation Day”.
Previously, private and state investors clashed during the 2015 market crash and in the aftermath of Beijing’s crackdown of technology companies, undermining market rescue efforts.
But now, their interests appear aligned as Trump threatens eye-popping import tariffs that China has described as “bullying”, even if some retail investors are merely opportunistic and riding on Beijing’s swift and resolute intervention.
As China stocks plunged 7% on April 7, state-backed institutional investors vowed to buy more shares, top Chinese brokerages pledged to steady prices and a slew of listed companies unveiled share buyback plans.
Stock market
Last week, Chinese premier Li Qiang urged government officials to strengthen efforts to steady the stock market.
China’s stock market has bounced 8% from seven-month lows hit early April and is down just 1.3% so far this month. That compares with a slump of more than 8% for US stocks.
Zhou Lifeng, from the northwestern Ningxia region, has vowed to pour more cash into stocks even if he incurs losses.
“Being patriotic means holding on to your stocks,” said Zhou. He said he owns mostly consumer and defence stocks.
Restaurant operator Shu Hao said he was inspired by efforts made by domestic retail giants to help exporters bruised by the trade war.
JD.com, Alibaba-owned Freshippo and supermarket operators CR Vanguard and Yonghui Superstores have announced measures to help exporters pivot to the local market.
“People are expressing patriotism in various ways,” said Shu. He said he had bought technology and consumer shares.
The stocks and sectors people are buying into reflects nationalistic pride. They are mostly areas in which Beijing has self-sufficiency targets or have local champions that are being shut out of global markets due to the tariffs.
Reflecting this, consumer and chipmaking shares have risen despite weaker broader markets, while tourism and agriculture-related shares have recovered.
.
‘War without gun smoke’
Patriotism is also reshaping the portfolio of some professional investors.
Hedge fund manager Yang Tingwu said he ploughed all the cash in his portfolio into stocks.
“This is war, only without gun smoke,” Yang, portfolio manager at Tongheng Investment said, referring to the spiralling trade conflict between China and the US.
“You’re placing bets not just on your portfolio, but also on the fate of your country,” said Yang.
Founder of Shanghai-based Minority Asset Management, Liam Zhou, said he had invested his $1bn portfolio entirely in China stocks.
The trade war has even turned some Chinese investors nationalistic.
“My portfolio is bleeding, but I don’t care. I’ll stand firm with the government in the fight against US bullying,” said Nancy Lu, a teacher in eastern Jiangsu province. She vowed to never go to Starbucks or wear Nike again, in a boycott of American brands.
Chinese investors step up in patriotic bid for stocks
Investors say goal is to help country, not make money amid US trade war
Shanghai/Singapore — Cao Mingjie had never traded stocks before Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day”.
The home designer from China's southern Guangdong province changed his mind after April 2, when the US president announced “reciprocal tariffs”, intensifying a trade war with his country.
Keen to show solidarity with Beijing, Cao decided he would invest 2,000 yuan ($274) in the local stock market every month.
“The goal isn’t to make money. It’s about contributing to my country,” said Cao. He said he opened trading accounts after the higher tariffs hit Chinese stocks. In this trade war, “every individual should stand by the country until the end”.
Like Cao, many retail investors are joining the state-backed “national team” to defend the stock market — another battlefield in the broadening Sino-US conflict, traders and brokers say. Buying has been focused on sectors set to benefit from China’s national agenda, such as defence, consumer and semiconductors.
The patriotic fervour is unusual in small investors, notorious for their casino mentality, and a welcome change for authorities seeking to counter the panic caused by the trade war and stabilise capital markets.
Retail inflows
Since the rout on April 4, China’s share markets have received 45-billion yuan in net retail inflows, data from financial information provider Datayes shows. That compares with six straight sessions of outflows totalling 91.8-billion yuan ahead of Trump’s “Liberation Day”.
Previously, private and state investors clashed during the 2015 market crash and in the aftermath of Beijing’s crackdown of technology companies, undermining market rescue efforts.
But now, their interests appear aligned as Trump threatens eye-popping import tariffs that China has described as “bullying”, even if some retail investors are merely opportunistic and riding on Beijing’s swift and resolute intervention.
As China stocks plunged 7% on April 7, state-backed institutional investors vowed to buy more shares, top Chinese brokerages pledged to steady prices and a slew of listed companies unveiled share buyback plans.
Stock market
Last week, Chinese premier Li Qiang urged government officials to strengthen efforts to steady the stock market.
China’s stock market has bounced 8% from seven-month lows hit early April and is down just 1.3% so far this month. That compares with a slump of more than 8% for US stocks.
Zhou Lifeng, from the northwestern Ningxia region, has vowed to pour more cash into stocks even if he incurs losses.
“Being patriotic means holding on to your stocks,” said Zhou. He said he owns mostly consumer and defence stocks.
Restaurant operator Shu Hao said he was inspired by efforts made by domestic retail giants to help exporters bruised by the trade war.
JD.com, Alibaba-owned Freshippo and supermarket operators CR Vanguard and Yonghui Superstores have announced measures to help exporters pivot to the local market.
“People are expressing patriotism in various ways,” said Shu. He said he had bought technology and consumer shares.
The stocks and sectors people are buying into reflects nationalistic pride. They are mostly areas in which Beijing has self-sufficiency targets or have local champions that are being shut out of global markets due to the tariffs.
Reflecting this, consumer and chipmaking shares have risen despite weaker broader markets, while tourism and agriculture-related shares have recovered.
.
‘War without gun smoke’
Patriotism is also reshaping the portfolio of some professional investors.
Hedge fund manager Yang Tingwu said he ploughed all the cash in his portfolio into stocks.
“This is war, only without gun smoke,” Yang, portfolio manager at Tongheng Investment said, referring to the spiralling trade conflict between China and the US.
“You’re placing bets not just on your portfolio, but also on the fate of your country,” said Yang.
Founder of Shanghai-based Minority Asset Management, Liam Zhou, said he had invested his $1bn portfolio entirely in China stocks.
The trade war has even turned some Chinese investors nationalistic.
“My portfolio is bleeding, but I don’t care. I’ll stand firm with the government in the fight against US bullying,” said Nancy Lu, a teacher in eastern Jiangsu province. She vowed to never go to Starbucks or wear Nike again, in a boycott of American brands.
Reuters
Oil rises amid short-covering, but tariff concerns linger
Tariff deal talks to dominate IMF-World Bank meetings this week
Vance and Modi welcome ‘significant’ progress on India-US trade deal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Second Boeing jet returns from China, tracker shows
China warns countries against striking trade deals with US at its expense
Gold prices hit new record on dollar weakness and trade worries
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.