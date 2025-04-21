Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig

21 April 2025 - 18:40
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Tackling your questions tonight are Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gold prices hit new record on dollar weakness and ...
Markets
2.
Q&A: PGM miners remain under pressure amid ...
Markets
3.
US stocks and dollar sink after Trump criticises ...
Markets
4.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Green surge
Markets
5.
‘Magnificent Seven’ stock targets slashed in ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.