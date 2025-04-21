Business Day spoke to the World Platinum Investment Council’s head of research, Edward Sterck
Companies face another attempt by the state to exert centralised control over economic activity in SA
New framework intended to guide truth-teller protection programme and ensure safeguards for those who speak up
President Ramaphosa says SA wants to ‘enforce a message of peace’ between Russia and Ukraine
Group CEO in line for multimillion-rand payday for money he forfeited by leaving Absa to join Nedbank
SA to chair G20 finance track meeting in Washington, and will come back with many lessons learnt, says economist
Business Day TV speaks to Guy Lundy, SA country manager at Spencer Stuart
Pope leaves legacy of humanity, justice and human fraternity
Reds have to wait a little longer for record-equalling top-flight crown
Lexus doesn’t think about the car as a machine but about the human relationship with the car, says design chief Koichi Suga
The number of electric vehicles sold in SA over the past five years
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Green surge
The number of electric vehicles sold in SA over the past five years
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
SA to incentivise local EV production
Losing Agoa would be blow to SA car parts industry, says Tepa
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.