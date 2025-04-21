Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Green surge

21 April 2025 - 17:51
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

The number of electric vehicles sold in SA over the past five years

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gold prices hit new record on dollar weakness and ...
Markets
2.
Q&A: PGM miners remain under pressure amid ...
Markets
3.
US stocks and dollar sink after Trump criticises ...
Markets
4.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Green surge
Markets
5.
‘Magnificent Seven’ stock targets slashed in ...
Markets

Related Articles

SA to incentivise local EV production

National

Losing Agoa would be blow to SA car parts industry, says Tepa

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.