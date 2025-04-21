Markets

Gold prices hit new record on dollar weakness and trade worries

Tariffs and the uncertainty surrounding US trade policies have roiled global markets

21 April 2025 - 11:07
by Anjana Anil
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

 

 

Gold prices hit a new record high on Monday, as a faltering dollar and worries about a global economic slowdown over rising US-China trade tensions kept safe-haven bullion in demand.

Spot gold was up 1.7% at $3,385.28 an ounce at 8.15am GMT. Bullion rose 2% earlier in the session to a record high of $3,395.95.

US gold futures rose 2.1% to $3,396.60.

US President Donald Trump's broad tariffs and the uncertainty surrounding his trade policies have roiled global markets and clouded the economic outlook for the world's largest economy, prompting investors to withdraw from US assets.

Meanwhile, China warned countries against striking a broader economic deal with the US at its expense.

This, along with Trump's attacks against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last week, have weakened the dollar to an over three-year low, making greenback-priced bullion cheaper for overseas buyers.

“Ongoing concerns on the role of dollar as reserve currency is supporting gold, with prices likely to stay supported. Risk off sentiment as gauged by falling equity markets is also supporting the gold. We look for a move to $3,500 over the coming months,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Gold, considered a hedge against global instability, has gained more than $700 since the start of 2025. Bullion had taken 12 years to rise from $1,000/oz in 2008 to $2,000/oz

“The next potential milestone for gold could be about the $3,500 level, though positioning may appear crowded in the near term and technical indicators suggest near-term overbought conditions,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

Spot silver added 0.5% to $32.74 an ounce, platinum gained 0.4% to $971.10, while palladium fell 0.3% to $958.93.

Reuters

ALSO READ:

STUART THEOBALD: Understanding that Trump runs on gut instinct will help shape response

Knowing how Trump makes decisions could shed light on how to manage the tariff crisis
Opinion
5 days ago

BRIAN KANTOR: Hope that Trump will settle on lower, growth-encouraging tariffs

A case can be strongly made for reciprocal tariff reductions with the US for developed economies with large trade surpluses with the US
Opinion
3 days ago

HILARY JOFFE: Trump’s tariffs offer pause for thought

SA would do well to take a hard look at its own protectionist policies before navigating the new world order
Opinion
4 days ago

LUNGILE MASHELE: Africa must aim for energy self-sufficiency in trade war

Developing countries are likely to be caught in the crossfire of the conflict between larger economies
Opinion
4 days ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Pragmatic approach rather than purist free market is better for SA

Despite some of the rhetoric, the US has not set out to punish SA specifically
Opinion
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gold prices hit new record on dollar weakness and ...
Markets
2.
Q&A: PGM miners remain under pressure amid ...
Markets
3.
US stocks and dollar sink after Trump criticises ...
Markets
4.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Green surge
Markets
5.
‘Magnificent Seven’ stock targets slashed in ...
Markets

Related Articles

Steel in the eye of the tariffs storm

Business

US economy slowing but Fed’s Powell will wait for greater clarity

World / Americas

California led by Gavin Newsom sues Trump administration to block tariffs

World / Americas

World Bank’s Ajay Banga urges developing countries to lower tariffs

World / Americas

Trump will sit in as Japan kicks off tariff talks in Washington

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.