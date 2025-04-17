Business Day TV spoke to Reko Nare from Anchor Capital
Electricians, plumbers, welders and other technical trades are experiencing salary growth as demand for their services exceeds supply
The department is scrambling to find funds to fill the gap left by Donald Trump’s cutting back on foreign aid
Party leader sends list of revenue proposals to finance minister
Business Day TV spoke to Ian Anderson, head of listed property at Merchant West Investments
The formula being used to calculate the tariffs is bogus and producing false numbers, says Wits economist
The Volkswagen Group subsidiary says policy gaps and fierce competition threaten growth of premium vehicles
Somali forces killed 12 Al-Shabaab fighters in central Somalia and another 35 Islamists were killed by the army in a southwestern area
Northern Ireland golfer captures hearts of Irish and global fans after Masters victory
The Chinese vehicle has been revamped with a facelift and upgraded features — and massive price cuts.
Reko Nare from Anchor Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV spoke to Reko Nare from Anchor Capital
Reko Nare from Anchor Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.