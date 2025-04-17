Markets

LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to Reko Nare from Anchor Capital

17 April 2025 - 16:00
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN

Reko Nare from Anchor Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday afternoon’s market performance.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
WATCH: Technical analysis on Impala Platinum, ...
Markets
2.
MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Gold is the new black
Markets
3.
Oil falls as traders mull fallout from trade war
Markets
4.
Gold falls from record high on profit-taking
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.