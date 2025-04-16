Nvidia warns of $5.5bn losses due to new Trump administration curbs on chip exports to China
Multiple crises this sphere of government faces have been well documented
The budget tabled in mid-March contained no provisions for the potential gap in university research funding left by Trump’s moves
Party leader sends list of revenue proposals to finance minister
Clicks’ private label range includes brands such as Payless, Safeway, Made4Baby, SunProtect and Xtreme
Annual rate slows to 3.9% in February from 7% in January while monthly sales slipped 1.3%
Sacci index signals cautious optimism despite unresolved fiscal tension and growing global trade uncertainty
Bank keeps policy rate at 2.75%, its first pause after seven consecutive cuts
‘I believe they’re in a good position to continue their good season,’ says Hlompho Kekana
It is tempting to do little other than amble around the fishing settlement, enjoying the benches, cliffs and beaches
Andrew Padoa from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV spoke to Andrew Padoa from Sasfin Wealth
Andrew Padoa from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.