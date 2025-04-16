Markets

MARKET HIGHLIGHT: Gold is the new black

16 April 2025 - 18:48
A weaker dollar and continued uncertainty over global trade saw gold breach another record on Wednesday. It has recorded a number of new peaks since global trade was turned upside down by US President Donald Trump.

