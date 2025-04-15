Business Day TV speaks to Moxima Gama from The Money Hub
Care is needed in reopening inquests into the deaths of anti-apartheid activists to achieve the best results
National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute Eastern Cape premier and ANC NEC member for corruption
Institute of Race Relations poll shows political fortunes of SA parties will increasingly be determined by ‘bread-and-butter’ issues
Analysts warn the situation is likely to remain volatile as uncertainty persists
Reserve Bank says confidence around how the medium-term outlook will play out is reduced
Main culprits behind terror plot trained and financed in Lebanon, Jordanians say, after capturing 16 suspects
Spanish heavyweights have made a habit of completing unlikely recoveries in the knockout stages of competitions
When coping mechanisms fail, our very bodies could be affected — and our trauma passed on to other generations
The Money Hub’s Moxima Gama takes a look at what the charts are telling her about Impala Platinum, Northam Platinum and Sibanya-Stillwater.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
TRADE OF THE WEEK
WATCH: Technical analysis on Impala Platinum, Northam Platinum and Sibanya-Stillwater
Business Day TV speaks to Moxima Gama from The Money Hub
The Money Hub’s Moxima Gama takes a look at what the charts are telling her about Impala Platinum, Northam Platinum and Sibanya-Stillwater.
PGM prices tumble as tariffs shake global vehicle industry
SA Inc bleeding as scene set for global recession
Implats CEO Nico Muller reiterates bearish outlook on PGMs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
PGM prices tumble as tariffs shake global vehicle industry
SA Inc bleeding as scene set for global recession
Implats CEO Nico Muller reiterates bearish outlook on PGMs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.