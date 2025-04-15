Markets

WATCH: Technical analysis on Impala Platinum, Northam Platinum and Sibanya-Stillwater

Business Day TV speaks to Moxima Gama from The Money Hub

15 April 2025 - 17:16
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA
Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA

The Money Hub’s Moxima Gama takes a look at what the charts are telling her about Impala Platinum, Northam Platinum and Sibanya-Stillwater.

PGM prices tumble as tariffs shake global vehicle industry

Though SA’s precious metals are excluded from Trump’s sweeping levies, at issue is the effect on sentiment
1 week ago

SA Inc bleeding as scene set for global recession

US President Donald Trump’s tariffs have roiled SA markets, with the JSE down more than 8.5% in two days
1 week ago

Implats CEO Nico Muller reiterates bearish outlook on PGMs

Muller urges platinum producers to keep the doors open for further production cuts and layoffs
1 week ago
