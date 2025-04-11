Business Day TV speaks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments
To strategically position this country in the newly emerging world order, we need to move fast and with agility
But funding for the hiring plan is uncertain as parliament has yet to pass the Appropriation Bill
The VAT increase has put a strain on the parties’ long-standing relationship
Business Day TV spoke to Laurence Rapp, CEO of Vukile Property Fund
From adaptive reuse projects to mixed-use developments, the industry is responding to shifting demands
Estimated completion is 2028, says Achim Fock, country manager for Zambia at the World Bank
The Bulls have successfully made the switch to knockout rugby, as shown by their triumph over Bayonne last weekend.
The most powerful Vito offers space for up to eight people
Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments answer stock related questions and discusse the week’s major market moves.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments
Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments answer stock related questions and discusse the week’s major market moves.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.