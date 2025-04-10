Business Day TV speaks to Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments
By fiscal year close on March 31the tax authority had collected almost R9bn more than the March 12 budget’s revised estimates
The SA National Petroleum Company is a merger of three entities within the mineral and petroleum resources department
The VAT increase has put a strain on the parties’ long-standing relationship
The $1.375bn deal brings one of fashion’s best-known Italian labels back under Italian control after it was sold to Michael Kors in 2018
Stats SA says automotive and petrochemical industries have dragged production lower, defying forecasts of a moderate rebound
Business Day TV speaks to Martin Kingston, chair of Business for SA
The further ‘reciprocal’ tariffs could still deal a major blow to Europe’s biggest economy
Stellenbosch to meet Tanzanian side Simba FC in Confederation Cup semifinals
Brimming with new tech and styling, the company hopes the regular range will re-ignite hatch sales
Tackling your questions tonight are Graeme Korner portfolio manager at Korner Perspective and his counterpart, Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV talks to Graeme Korner from Korner Perspective and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments
