Rand and JSE recover as Trump pauses most global tariffs
The rand gained 2.47% overnight, recovering from near-record lows, before pulling back a bit on Thursday
10 April 2025 - 13:59
After reaching a near-record low of R19.93/$ on Wednesday, the rand bounced back in evening trade as US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on most of his recently implemented tariffs.
The domestic currency firmed 2.47% by the close on Wednesday, according to Iress data. It did, however, pull back again on Thursday and at midday was trading at R19.45/$...
