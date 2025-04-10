Caution returns as investors demand proof of GNU’s staying power
Market sentiment shifts from euphoria to pragmatism as investors eye political fractures and await concrete signs of economic reform
10 April 2025 - 05:00
Burnt by Ramaphoria and by the promise of a government of national unity (GNU), investors are no longer taking SA at its word and will wait and see what happens while the GNU partners fight it out.
“Unfortunately, despite the excitement and euphoria we all experienced last year, I don’t think investors will fall into the trap again this time around,” warned Ninety One chief investment officer for SA quality at Ninety One, Duane Cable, in a webinar on Wednesday...
