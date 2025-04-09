Business Day TV spoke to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital
Majority of projects are owned by foreign firms and SA businesses struggle to compete
Meeting is final attempt to avert strike at cash-strapped state-owned companies
The party has filed an application to interdict the implementation of the 0.5 percentage point
British prime minister says the park will drive growth across the country
The APDP offers manufacturers incentives to support production and localisation
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Blue Pearl CEO and founder Sai Govender, and Nicole Adriaans, iOCO business executive for data and analytics
Decrease in suspicious activity a sign the Vatican is maintaining ‘a high standard’ of crime prevention
German world No 2 beaten in second round of Monte-Carlo Masters by Matteo Berrettini
Tour of derelict Bluff Whaling Station provides glimpse into abandoned industry
Martin Smith from Anchor Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LUNCH MARKETS
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV spoke to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital
Martin Smith from Anchor Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.