Markets

LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV spoke to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital

09 April 2025 - 15:20
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN
Picture: PIXABAY/GERD ALTMANN

Martin Smith from Anchor Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gold slides to lowest in three and a half weeks
Markets
2.
Rand fall blamed on GNU threat of collapse
Markets
3.
Banks and retailers lead JSE rebound
Markets
4.
Hedge funds dump stocks amid vicious sell-off
Markets
5.
Rand flirts with R20/$ amid global trade war and ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.