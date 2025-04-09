Markets

WATCH: How to invest in turbulent times

Business Day TV speaks to Debra Slabber from Morningstar

09 April 2025 - 18:46
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV
“Trumpenomics” has caused market jitters but Morningstar says it is important to remember that uncertainty is a normal part of the financial landscape. The key is finding opportunities amid the turbulence. For a closer look at this, Business Day TV spoke to Debra Slabber from Morningstar.

