Rand tests R20/$ amid global trade war and domestic woes
Local currency reaches all-time low against the euro while global markets fret over escalating US-China trade war
09 April 2025 - 09:52
UPDATED 09 April 2025 - 19:43
The rand came within a whisker of breaching R20/$ on Wednesday as escalating global trade tension and mounting political uncertainty at home saw investors shunning the currency in favour of physical assets, gold in particular.
The rand reached an intraday weakest of R19.93, just shy of its record worst of R20.0066/$ recorded in May 2023, according to Iress data. ..
