Rand flirts with R20/$ mark amid global trade war and domestic woes
Global markets were rattled by the latest salvo in the US-China economic battle
09 April 2025 - 09:52
The rand came dangerously close to breaching the R20/$ barrier on Wednesday, sliding to R19.83 against the greenback, just shy of its record low of R19.92 recorded in May 2023.
The currency’s latest plunge is due to a mix of escalating global trade tension and rising domestic political uncertainty...
