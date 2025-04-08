Markets

WATCH: Oil prices near four-year low

Business Day TV speaks to Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights

08 April 2025 - 21:08
by Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Oil prices remained near four-year lows as a recovery in equity markets was outweighed by US recession fears. Business Day TV spoke to Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights, for more detail.

