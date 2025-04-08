Business Day TV speaks to Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights
SA’s crime and unemployment disasters trace directly to an ANC-driven patronage system
Union calls on African states to commit to protecting and nurturing their minerals and trading in Africa
VAT increase is a line in the sand for Herman Mashaba’s party
Anglo will seek shareholder approval for Amplats’ demerger on April 30, miner says
R1-trillion can produce infrastructure, but unless circulation is redesigned, the stimulus will pass through the economy
Asset manager’s chair says preservation of ‘imperfect’ GNU essential, calls for cool heads to prevail
Fund manager says implementing tariffs without allowing time for agreements will do ‘unnecessary harm’
Defender says Bucs have a job to do reaching Caf Champions League semifinal
Revisiting the Hippie Trail 40 years later and a solo walk of the Via de la Plata
Cobus Potgieter, portfolio manager at Southern Cross Capital, joins Business Day TV for a discussion on the day’s market movers.
Business Day TV speaks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
