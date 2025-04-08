Taiwan activates $15bn stabilisation fund as stocks plummet

A staff of a fruit juice stall looks at his phone at nightmarket in Taipei, Taiwan. Picture: REUTERS/ANN WANG
Taipei — Taiwan authorised the activation of its $15bn stock stabilisation fund on Tuesday to prop up the market after two days of sharp falls in reaction to US President Donald Trump’s latest import tariffs.
Trump last week announced a 32% tariff on imports from Taiwan, which runs a large trade surplus with the US, sending the markets into a tailspin on Monday after they reopened after a holiday on Thursday and Friday.
Taiwan’s finance ministry said the government-run National Stabilisation Fund, which has about T$500bn ($15.15bn) in assets that can bolster Taiwan stocks in times of crisis, had been given the go ahead to intervene in the stock market.
The fund has been authorised to use its assets “to carry out market stabilisation tasks as appropriate to maintain the stability of Taiwan's stock trading market”, it said.
On Monday, the benchmark TWSE index dropped by almost 10% and it fell another 4% on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level in 14 months.
Noting that the “international panic atmosphere was strong”, foreign investors have continued to sell their holdings since the start of the year, it said.
“This is not conducive to the stability of the Taiwan Stock Exchange,” the ministry added.
Taiwan has previously activated the fund to prop up the stock market at other times of turmoil, such as at the start of the Covid pandemic.
