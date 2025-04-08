Banks and retailers lead JSE rebound
Sectors claw back some losses after Trump’s tariff carnage as analysts say SA assets offer the best relative value
08 April 2025 - 20:44
SA’s banks and retailers led a rebound on the JSE on Tuesday as the local bourse started to claw back the losses resulting from the global carnage of “liberation day” US tariffs.
Still, as savvy investors took advantage of the attractive valuations, the banks have a long way to go to recover from the losses they suffered last week when US President Donald Trump spooked markets by announcing sweeping tariffs on imports, sparking a trade war with China and raising the risk of a global recession...
