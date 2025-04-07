Markets

WATCH: Crypto tumbles amid trade turmoil

Business Day TV speaks to Christo de Wit, SA country manager at Luno

07 April 2025 - 19:07
Picture: 123RF/ARCHNOI1
Cryptocurrency prices have fallen sharply, wiping out almost all their gains since US President Donald Trump’s election win in early November, as he pushes ahead with tariff hikes. Business Day TV took a closer look at the fallout with Luno SA country manager Christo de Wit.

