Cryptocurrency prices have fallen sharply, wiping out almost all their gains since US President Donald Trump’s election win in early November, as he pushes ahead with tariff hikes. Business Day TV took a closer look at the fallout with Luno SA country manager Christo de Wit.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Crypto tumbles amid trade turmoil
Business Day TV speaks to Christo de Wit, SA country manager at Luno
Cryptocurrency prices have fallen sharply, wiping out almost all their gains since US President Donald Trump’s election win in early November, as he pushes ahead with tariff hikes. Business Day TV took a closer look at the fallout with Luno SA country manager Christo de Wit.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.